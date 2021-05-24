  The version for the print
    AIDA Cruises opens cruise season in Germany

    On Saturday evening, May 22, 2021, AIDAsol departed from Kiel for the first cruise of the year from a German port. Cruise fans along the Kieler Förde waved a goodbye to the guests and crew of AIDAsol.

    On Sunday, May 23, 2021, AIDAblu will be the third AIDA ship to start into the current season with cruises across the Greek island world. AIDAperla’s guests have been enjoying a safe and relaxed holiday on seven-day trips around the Canary Islands since March this year.

    Guests of AIDAsol can look forward to a varied holiday program on board during the three- or four-day voyages from Kiel, which initially take place without calling at a port, from culinary highlights to rousing entertainment as well as sports and wellness offers. The restaurants with seat service offer Scandinavian delicacies and menus from all over the world. In the Theatrium, various concerts, entertainment shows for the whole family and edutainment offers from guest lecturers are on the program in a cozy living room atmosphere.

    The three- or four-day short trips take place alternately and can also be combined into a seven-day cruise. During these voyages along the Danish and west Swedish coasts, AIDAsol sets course for the Skagerrak and passes the Danish capital Copenhagen as well as Helsingör and Helsingborg to the right and left of the Oresund. The passage under the bridge over the Great Belt at sunset promises another atmospheric photo opportunity. The four-day trip also leads along the Baltic Sea island of Rügen to the cliffs of Cape Arkona.

    From July 3, 2021, AIDAprima will start seven-day trips every Saturday from Kiel, which will be offered until October 23, 2021. AIDA Cruises will also be opening the cruise season in Rostock-Warnemünde (Germany) in just a few weeks: It starts on July 1, 2021 with AIDAsol. Bookings for the new voyages of both ships will start on May 26, 2021.

    AIDAperla's transit cruise from Gran Canaria to the western Mediterranean will start on July 3, 2021. Palma de Mallorca will be the port of departure and destination for seven-day trips to some of the most beautiful destinations in Spain from July 10, 2021. For these trips booking starts on June 4, 2021.

    AIDA Cruises celebrates its 25th anniversary on June 7, 2021. The guests of all three ships can already look forward to a special on-board program during their voyage. More information about the birthday and insights into the AIDA world are available at www.aida.de/25years.

    With the "AIDA Promise”, AIDA Cruises offers more flexibility, peace of mind and confidence when planning and booking vacations. Generous booking options are part of the offer, from low deposits to free rebooking. The "AIDA Promise" is already included in the travel price for new bookings up to June 30, 2021, and is valid for departures up to March 31, 2022.

