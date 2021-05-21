  The version for the print
    Baltic Dry Index as of May 20

    The Baltic Dry Index rose by 0.82%

    On 20 May 2021, the Baltic Dry Index rose to 2,824 points, up 23 points (+0.82%) versus the level of May 19.

    BDI is a number issued daily by the London-based Baltic Exchange. Not restricted to Baltic Sea countries, the index provides "an assessment of the price of moving the major raw materials by sea. Taking in 23 shipping routes measured on a timecharter basis, the index covers Handysize, Supramax, Panamax, and Capesize dry bulk carriers carrying a range of commodities including coal, iron ore and grain. Because dry bulk primarily consists of materials that function as raw material inputs to the production of intermediate or finished goods, the index is also seen as an efficient economic indicator of future economic growth and production.

2021 May 21

16:13 Sabrina Chao elected BIMCO President
15:23 Samskip’s new partnership with Unilever and TMA Logistics demonstrates the viability of 100% biofuel for haulage services
15:13 KR awards Statement of Fact to SHI’s Ship Cyber Security Simulator
15:01 Construction of complex for processing of ethane-containing gas begins in Ust-Luga
14:30 Kalmar and SPPA extend collaboration with order for T2i terminal tractor to enhance operations in Algeciras, Spain
14:25 Russian coal exports up 12.8% in Q1 2021
14:13 The cruise season in Stockholm starts on 25th May
13:54 Singapore MPA and PSA announce tightening of restrictions
13:33 Dividends of RUB 12.55 per share recommended by Gazprom BoD for 2020
13:15 Fincantieri to build the second Constellation-class frigate for the US Navy
12:40 MES-S, MOL, TUMST, Akishima Laboratories, MOL Ferry announce a world 1st successful demonstration test of auto berthing and un-berthing system, using a large car ferry and actual pier
12:15 APM Terminals Elizabeth welcomes largest container ship to call US East Coast
11:56 Glavgosexpertiza approves Phase I of handling facility construction at Petersburg Oil Terminal
11:44 Maersk seeks collaborative efforts to decarbonize logistics
10:42 TORM increases share capital in connection with delivery of vessel
10:27 Baltic Workboats shipyard covers all its energy needs from renewable energy sources
09:59 Patrol ship Vasily Bykov of RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet makes transits to Mediterranean Sea
09:35 Oil market sees continued upward price correction
09:13 BC Ferries' third Island Class ferry departs shipyard bound for B.C.
08:06 Fincantieri and Comau together for innovation of production processes with robotics

2021 May 20

18:37 Hiab launches a new generation ZEPRO heavy-duty slider lifts
18:13 New research in UK: Road investment key to port connectivity and modal shift
17:55 Russian Railways introduced restrictions on traffic towards Ultramar terminal in Ust-Luga
17:30 European Parliament adopts its position on the European hydrogen strategy
17:26 BPA sets to make Busan Port cleaner and smarter with 5G MEC Technology
17:06 Certified Pick up in Port of Antwerp enters next phase
16:41 BIMCO's Gulf of Guinea Declaration on Suppression of Piracy
16:41 CMA CGM offers its customers a solution enabling them to improve their environmental performance with the new biomethane product
15:18 Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 20, 2021
14:55 EMSA and ECDC issue first revision of their COVID-19 Guidance for Cruise Ship Operations
14:54 Deck equipment installed on the lead supertrawler for the RFC in St. Petersburg
14:32 USCG cutter offloads $220 million in drugs in San Diego
14:03 Port of Los Angeles releases revised draft environmental impact report for Southern California International Gateway project
13:21 Taiwan Navigation selects Inmarsat's fleet connect to enable new SSV bridge solution application
13:04 Genco to acquire two modern, fuel-efficient Ultramax vessels
12:59 RF Government approves point system for estimation of local content in shipbuilding
12:05 HPC Hamburg Port Consulting to support Puerto Mejillones in Optimising Terminal Operations
11:57 Marine Recruiting Agency offers new course on navigation
11:05 Austal Australia launches Queensland Shipyard capability at Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show
10:36 Sovcomflot and Shell performed landmark 150th marine LNG fuelling operation for SCF’s ‘Green Funnel’ Aframax tankers
10:12 Port of Oakland, others ask $2.25 billion to move freight soot-free
10:10 Astrol takes delivery of fifth dry cargo carriers of Project RSD59
09:33 Oil market sees upward price correction
2021 May 19

18:35 ABP’s Port of Lowestoft provides a safe harbour for Kittiwakes
17:47 ULCT to start handling heavy containers weighing up to 41 tonnes
17:25 Diana Shipping signs loan facility with ABN AMRO Bank to refinance four existing loans
16:42 Young keta released into Lidovka River at the request of the Far Eastern Basin Branch
16:24 BIMCO supports new IMO water level alarms for cargo holds
15:49 Arctia announces end of icebreaking season 2020–2021
15:13 IEA envisages an increase in use of LNG and biofuels in maritime sector for Net Zero 2050
14:45 SCF Group continues to implement its industrial business strategy
14:03 IMO agrees on new measures to detect and report containers lost at sea
13:47 Port of Gdynia is ready to build offshore wind terminal
13:24 Jan De Nul successfully executes cable repair work for TenneT in the German Bight
13:02 Port of Oakland a recipient of economic relief for California ports
12:54 BLRT Grupp acquired two engineering companies
12:28 RF Navy’s cruiser Moscow and frigate Admiral Grigorovich conducted training exercise in the Black Sea