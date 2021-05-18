2021 May 18 15:23

Throughput of port Primorsk in 4M’2021 fell by 23% Y-o-Y

Image source: FSUE Rosmorport

In January-April 2021, the port of Primorsk handled 16,867,200 tonnes of cargo, down 23%, year-on-year.

According to the Baltic Sea Ports Administration, handling of crude fell by 30% to 10,603,400 tonnes, handling of oil products – by 7% to 6,263,900 tonnes of oil products.

In 2020, the port of Primorsk handled 49,301,500 tonnes of cargo, down 19%, year-on-year.

Port Primorsk is Russia’s largest oil port in the Baltic Sea. It is the final stage of the Baltic Pipeline System (BPS). The port is located in the Leningrad Region, on the eastern coast of the Bjyerkezund Strait (Gulf of Finland of the Baltic Sea).