2021 May 17 18:43

Port of Houston container volumes up 25% in April 2021

Activity across Port Houston’s docks jumped again in April, showing robust growth in both containers and steel due to high regional demand, according to the company's release.

Container activity increased 25% for the month of April, with 275,840 TEUs this month compared to April of last year’s 221,540 TEUs. This is reflective of the high consumer demand, growing regional population, and consistently world-class customer service through Port Houston’s terminals.

Port Houston’s multi-purpose facilities also demonstrated strength, notably with steel imports up 15% this month and 6% year-to-date. This marks the second month in a row for steel increases, indicating the highly anticipated rebound in this sector.

Earlier, Port Houston highlighted breaking ground on the Houston Ship Channel Expansion – Project 11 to widen and deepen the nation’s busiest waterway. Port Houston is on track to deliver multiple infrastructure projects as part of our $1.4 billion capital investment over the next five years and potential $4 billion over the next 20 years. The investments will enhance customer predictability and consistency, adding to the already high-quality customer service provided by Port Houston.

About Port Houston

For more than 100 years, Port Houston has owned and operated the public wharves and terminals along the Houston Ship Channel, including the area’s largest breakbulk facility and two of the most efficient and fastest-growing container terminals in the country. Port Houston is the advocate and a strategic leader for the Channel. The Houston Ship Channel complex and its more than 200 public and private terminals, collectively known as the Port of Houston, is the nation’s largest port for waterborne tonnage and an essential economic engine for the Houston region, the state of Texas and the U.S. The Port of Houston supports the creation of nearly 1.35 million jobs in Texas and 3.2 million jobs nationwide, and economic activity totaling $339 billion in Texas – 20.6 percent of Texas’ total gross domestic product (GDP) – and $801.9 billion in economic impact across the nation.