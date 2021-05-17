2021 May 17 18:03

Lukoil’s hydrocarbon production in 1Q’2021 was 7.6% lower year-on-year

Hydrocarbon production was reduced due to the OPEC+ agreement



In the first quarter of 2021 LUKOIL Group's average hydrocarbon production excluding the West Qurna-2 project was 2,152 thousand boe per day, which is 4.2% higher quarter-on-quarter. The growth was attributable to the dynamics of the external limitations on oil production due to the OPEC+ agreement, as well as to the recovery of gas production in Uzbekistan. Hydrocarbon production was 7.6% lower year-on-year due to the OPEC+ agreement.

Oil production excluding the West Qurna-2 project was 18.8 million tonnes in the first quarter of 2021, which is 2.4% higher quarter-on-quarter and 11.2% lower year-on-year in average daily terms. Oil production dynamics was driven by the OPEC+ agreement concluded in April 2020, which led to limitations on oil production by the Group in Russia and at certain international projects.

In the first quarter of 2021, gas production increased in average daily terms by 9.2% quarter-on-quarter and by 5.6% year-on-year, to 8.8 billion cubic meters.

In the first quarter of 2021 refinery throughput at LUKOIL Group's refineries was 14.4 million tonnes, which is 9.9% higher quarter-on-quarter, and 15.5% lower year-on-year. The dynamics of refinery throughput volumes was attributable to scheduled maintenance works and throughput optimization at some of the refineries driven by the changes in macro environment.

