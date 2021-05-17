2021 May 17 16:28

Okskaya Sudoverf wins competition for construction of multifunctional tugboat of 2.5-3 MW

Image source: Rosmorrechflot 2.925 billion

Okskaya Sudoverf has been announced the winner of the open competition for construction of a multifunctional tugboat of 2.5-3 MW. The protocol of the competition results has been published today, 17 May 2021, by the Unified Information System, say the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot).



The initial (maximum) price of the contract – RUB 2,946,500,000. Source of financing – federal budget.



2.5-3 MW multipurpose salvage tugboat (MSV) of Project MPSV12 designed by Marine Engineering Bureau will be built for Marine Rescue Service.



Founded in 1907, Okskaya Sudoverf (based in Navashino, Nizhny Novgorod region) specializes in construction of average-size vessels.