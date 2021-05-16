  The version for the print
    Port of San Diego inks two more leases, reaches 90% occupancy for Seaport Village

    Zytoun Gourmet Mediterranean and Old Harbor Distilling Company join the San Diego Bayfront Retail Center; 17 spaces filled since port began revitalization

    The Port of San Diego continues its successful revitalization of Seaport Village with two new leases approved by the Board of Port Commissioners. Zytoun Gourmet Mediterranean and Old Harbor Distilling Company are the latest locally owned-and-operated businesses to soon join the popular San Diego Bay waterfront shopping, dining and entertainment center.

    Zytoun, the owner of Aladdin Mediterranean Restaurant in San Diego, will operate a full-service Greek and Mediterranean restaurant along the boardwalk in the Carousel District of Seaport Village on the west side of the shopping center. Zytoun will feature an outdoor, wrap-around patio with views of San Diego Bay, and healthy and fresh premium-quality Mediterranean cuisine including scrumptious salads, vegetarian meals, melt-in-your-mouth shish kabobs, and delicious appetizers like hummus, tabouli, and falafels.

    Old Harbor Distilling Company will open its second San Diego location in Seaport Village’s Lighthouse District on the east side of the shopping center. Old Harbor will include a craft tasting room combined with a fast-casual seafood restaurant concept offering chowders, lobster rolls, and fish plates. Old Harbor has operated its first location in San Diego’s East Village since 2013. Port staff believes Old Harbor will complement and create strong synergies with San Pasqual Winery, Spill the Beans Coffee, and Samburgers, a “Sam the Cooking Guy” concept by Grain & Grit Collective and Seaport Entertainment.

    “Our more than $2 million investment in enhancing and elevating the Seaport Village experience continues to pay off with the addition of Zytoun Gourmet Mediterranean and Old Harbor Distilling Company,” said Chairman Michael Zucchet, Port of San Diego Board of Port Commissioners. “Seaport Village is a San Diego hotspot. We hope everyone gets a chance to visit soon – and keeps coming back!”

    Renovations for both Zytoun and Old Harbor are anticipated to begin in the fall, with opening targeted for spring/summer 2022.

    “We are really excited to be bringing Old Harbor Distilling Co. to Seaport Village,” said Michael Skubic of Old Harbor Distilling Co. “Opening a distillery restaurant on the shores of our namesake seems fitting. Our goal is to create a special place that will be enjoyed by both locals and everyone that visits this amazing city.”

    Seaport Village, owned by the Port of San Diego and operated in partnership with Protea Property Management, has recently undergone a series of site enhancements including a brand refresh with new signage and exterior painting on the property’s iconic buildings; upgraded amenities like the Urban Beach, a picturesque seating area with Adirondack chairs facing the bayfront vista; flexible furniture throughout; and new, flourishing native plants and flora.

    ABOUT THE PORT OF SAN DIEGO
    The Port of San Diego serves the people of California as a specially created district, balancing multiple uses on 34 miles along San Diego Bay spanning five cities. Collecting no tax dollars, the Port manages a diverse portfolio to generate revenues that support vital public services and amenities. The Port champions Maritime, Waterfront Development, Public Safety, Experiences and Environment, all focused on enriching the relationship people and businesses have with our dynamic waterfront. From cargo and cruise terminals to hotels and restaurants, from marinas to museums, from 22 public parks to countless events, the Port contributes to the region’s prosperity and remarkable way of life on a daily basis.

