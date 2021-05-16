2021 May 16 16:23

Port NOLA issues RFP for Louisiana International Terminal preliminary design contractor

The Port of New Orleans (Port NOLA) issued a Request for Proposals this week for design and permit-support services for development of the Louisiana International Terminal in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana. Building on Port NOLA’s 50 years of service as Louisiana’s only international container port, the new container terminal will be capable of handling the largest container vessels and accommodate evolving shippers’ needs.



The site, located on the east bank of the Mississippi River at mile marker 83 features naturally deep-draft riverfront acreage with existing multimodal infrastructure providing access to six Class 1 railroads and interstate highways. It is also located within the federal government’s $14 billion flood protection system. Port NOLA purchased the property in December 2020 in partnership with the state of Louisiana.



Navigation studies have confirmed the site’s ability to handle up to 23,000-TEU ships. The 1,100 acre property features ample acreage for ancillary cargo-related logistics and value-added businesses while also ensuring the local community benefits from the project.



“Port NOLA has initiated the permitting process with the goal of ensuring the industry’s largest container ships can access our docks with no water or air draft restrictions,” said Brandy D. Christian, President and CEO of Port NOLA and CEO of the New Orleans Public Belt Railroad. “We are taking the necessary steps to ensure a successful project that meets growing demand and drives freight-based economic growth for the region, state of Louisiana and nation.”



This RFP addresses preliminary design that encompasses all aspects of the terminal, including terminal facilities, infrastructure and accommodations exclusive of container handling equipment. The terminal infrastructure will be designed to accommodate appropriate container handling equipment, the gate complex and any proposed modifications to the local roadways and railways for access to the new terminal.