2021 May 15 13:08

Team Transport & Logistics opens its new facility at the Port of Brisbane

Port of Brisbane has welcomed its newest customer, Team Transport & Logistics, with a ribbon cutting to celebrate the completion of its new facility at the Port West Industrial Estate, Lytton.



Opened by PBPL CEO Roy Cummins, Team Transport & Logistics Director, Steve Skinner and Federal Member for Bonner, Ross Vasta MP, the new development will increase their warehouse capacity and position the company well for future growth.



Port of Brisbane worked with Principal Contractor McNab and other project partners to design and deliver the high quality facility which was constructed in five months.



The new development comprises a 2,000sqm warehouse; 500sqm of awnings and 225sqm of office space as well as 4,430sqm of dedicated hardstand and a 354sqm wash bay area.



Just eight years ago, the 89ha Port West estate was tidal mud flats. It is now one of South East Queensland’s most highly sought-after industrial precincts.