  • 2021 May 14 18:23

    Onezhsky Shipyard launches Ice Arc5 tug Pomor built for Rosmorport

    On 14 May 2021, Onezhsky Shipyard (Petrozavodsk, Republic of Karelia) held the ceremonial launching of the azimuth stern drive tug of Project ASD 3413 Ice Arc5 (hull No 410) built to the order of FSUE Rosmorport, the shipyard says in a press release.

    The keel-laying ceremony was held on 15 May 2021.

    The ship with a strengthened hull, ice strengthenings and ice fenders features good towing characteristics and maneuverability. It is intended for towing of vessels, floating facilities and structures in ice-free and ice covered sea waters. Class notation of the ship: КМ_АRC5R1AUT1 FF3WS ESCORT TUG. 

    The ceremony was attended by: Arthur Parfenchikov, Head of the Republic Karelia; Elissan Shandalovich, Chairman of the Legislative Assembly of the Republic of Karelia; Vasily Strugov, Deputy General Director of FSUE Rosmorport; Vladimir Lyubarsky, Head of Petrozavodsk Municipal District; Vladimir Maizus, Director of Onezhsky Shipyard; members of the Regional Council under Karelia division of Russian Engineering Union; representatives of the customer and designer as well as other officials.

    In his telegram of congratulations sent to the shipyard management and personnel, Senator Igor Zubarev, representative of the Legislative Assembly of Karelia in the Federation Council of the Russian Federation, emphasized that the company continues building up its production capacity while succeeding in implementation of ambitious projects. Igor Zubarev expressed his confidence that the Karelian shipbuilders would step up the pace of construction and that the product of the shipyard would be in demand, particularly in the Arctic.

    I. Limanskaya, Head of the Procurement Department, Arkhangelsk Branch of FSUE Rosmorport, acted as the godmother at the launching ceremony.

    When visiting Onezhsky Shipyard, Arthur Parfenchikov, Head of the Republic Karelia, reviewed the production facilities of the company, plans on modernization of the shipyard, progress of crab catchers construction. He also awarded the shipyard employees with honorary certificates of the Republic of Karelia as acknowledgement of their high professionalism and personal contribution into economic development of the region.

    Key particulars of the ship: LOA – 34.13 meters; width - 13 meters; maximum draft at full displacement – no more than 5.9 meters; speed at minimum draft - 12 knots.; draw on the hook – at least 45 tonnes; crew - at least 8 чел.; special personnel – at least 2.

    Onezhsky Shipbuilding, Ship Repair Yard (Onezhsky Shipyard) was founded in 2002 on the basis of ship repair facilities of the Belomorsky-Onezhsky Shipping Company, formed in 1944. In 2011, after the enterprise management dismissal the shipyard production was suspended and was followed by the firm’s bankruptcy procedure. In late 2014 the enterprise was transferred to the state ownership with FSUE Rosmorport as the yard Founder and resumed its shipbuilding and ship repair business.

