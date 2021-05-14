2021 May 14 16:54

Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fishing Port in 4M’2021 fell by 3.7% YoY

Image source: Murmansk Sea Fishing Port

In January-April 2021, Murmansk Sea Fishing Port JSC handled 60,200 tonnes of cargo, which is 3.7% more, year-on-year, says the stevedoring company.

In the reported period, handling of fish product surged by 20.2% to 55,700 tonnes.

In April, the port’s throughput fell by 11.3% to 18,900 tonnes including 17,900 tonnes of fish (+7.3%).

Murmansk Sea Fishing Port specializes in handling cargo from fishing boats, mother ships and reefer ships. It also transships packaged, palleted and loose cargo, as well as general cargo of commercial and military use. The company’s quay side is 4.5 km long. It owns port fleet, fleet of lifting equipment, auxiliary equipment, refrigerators, rail facilities and yard engines.

