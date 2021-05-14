2021 May 14 18:46

Pilbara Ports Authority posts results for April 2021

Pilbara Ports Authority has delivered a total monthly throughput of 60.6 million tonnes (Mt) for April 2021, according to the company's release.

This throughput was a two per cent decrease compared to the same month in 2020.

The Port of Port Hedland achieved a monthly throughput of 45.8Mt of which 45.1Mt was iron ore exports. This was the same monthly throughput reported in March 2020.

Imports through the Port of Port Hedland totalled 186,000 tonnes, an increase of 29 per cent from the same month in 2020.

The Port of Dampier delivered a total monthly throughput of 13.8Mt, a decrease of nine per cent from March 2020.

Imports through the Port of Dampier totalled 39,000 tonnes, a decrease of 73 per cent from April 2020.