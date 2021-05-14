  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 May 14 18:06

    Port of Southampton announces second Shore Power connection

    ABP announces plans to install a second Shore Power connection at the Port of Southampton, continuing its support for sustainable cruising, according to ABP's release.

    Following the announcement that Shore Power is one of the leading environmental features incorporated into the design of the port’s new Horizon cruise terminal, ABP has confirmed that the Mayflower terminal is also set to be equipped with the same ‘plug in’ technology.

    This announcement is the next step in an ongoing partnership with Carnival UK to enable sustainable cruising from the Port of Southampton and follows a £12 million investment at the port’s Ocean Terminal in readiness for LNG-powered P&O Cruises’ Iona.

    This investment has received support from HM Government's Local Growth Deal that provides funds to Local Enterprise Partnerships (LEPs) for projects that benefit the local area and economy. Through this the Solent LEP has part-funded the project that means that an alternative fuel can potentially be offered or supported at each of the dedicated cruise terminals in the port.

    By introducing the option for cruise ships, with onboard capability, to plug in while alongside, the port could start seeing CO2 emission savings of up to 863 kg in CO2 and 10.5 kg of Nitrogen Oxide (NOx) per vessel call each year.

    The second connection will be commissioned and installed during 2021.

Другие новости по темам: ABP, Port of Southampton  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 May 14

18:46 Pilbara Ports Authority posts results for April 2021
18:23 Onezhsky Shipyard launches Ice Arc5 tug Pomor built for Rosmorport
18:06 Port of Southampton announces second Shore Power connection
17:53 Warships of RF Navy's Pacific Fleet completed visit to Singapore
17:36 ICS releases Vaccination Roadmap to quicken seafarer jab rollout
17:16 Maersk secures daily rail services from Felixstowe to respond to Brexit and COVID-19
16:54 Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fishing Port in 4M’2021 fell by 3.7% YoY
16:31 DNV, the University of Bristol and Percepetual Robotics launch new research project to develop automated verification of offshore wind turbine inspection results
16:11 Port of Los Angeles container volumes up 37% to 946,966 TEUs in April 2021
15:25 Fincantieri and Amazon Web Services team up to power the digitization and competitiveness of Italy with cloud computing
14:56 Rosneft reports its 1Q 2021 net income of RUB 149 bln
14:17 Port of Liepaja throughput in 4M’2021 climbed by 1.6% Y-o-Y
13:34 Nevsky Shipyard delivers cargo-passenger vessel of Project PV22, Pavel Leonov, to the customer
12:25 Throughput of port Kavkaz in 4M’2021 fell by 15% Y-o-Y
12:03 Austal Australia delivers two cape-class patrol boats to Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard
11:58 Port of Oakland sets all-time cargo record in April 2021
11:49 Daphne Technology seeks financing through crowdfunding platform
11:28 Throughput of Russian seaports in 4M’2021 fell by 4.2% Y-o-Y
11:09 Rosmorport commences dredging at the port of Arkhangelsk
10:46 Rosmorport announces competition on dam strengthening at Kaliningrad Maritime Channel
10:17 HCS and CyberLogitec partner in TOS implementation at finished-car logistics terminal in Yarimca, Turkey
10:13 Acceptance certificate signed for Phase 1 (preparation) of Bagayevsky hydrosystem
09:45 Oil prices decrease on demand concerns
09:28 Höegh Autoliners onboard more vessels to Kongsberg Digital’s Vessel Insight
09:12 Baltic Dry Index as of May 13
08:24 Port of Ayr completes £2.2m investment strategy with new crane delivery

2021 May 13

18:41 DFDS ferry volumes up 50% in April 2021
18:13 Sealand adds weekly Port of Wilmington call to its NAE service
17:54 Sparta III delivered yet another cargo to Franz Josef Land
17:37 COP26 in focus as UNGC gathers leaders at Nor-Shipping’s Ocean Now
17:30 Oboronlogistics took part in BREAKBULK RUSSIA 2021
17:02 Admiral Makarov University took part in ARCSAR workgroup
16:28 IAPH renews ties with WCO
16:05 VoltH2 and Virya Energy sign cooperation agreement for development of green hydrogen plant in North Sea Port
15:37 12th Arctic Council Ministerial meeting convenes in Reykjavík
15:13 Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 19, 2021
15:04 Klaveness joins collaboration project to evaluate the potential role of carbon capture in meeting shipping’s near-zero emissions target
14:52 Wärtsilä Cargo Handling and Fuel Supply Systems again selected for Oriental Energy vessels
14:32 Capital Link Maritime Forum - Norway to take place on 26-27 May 2021 as digital event
13:48 Cargo traffic within Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWWs grew fell by 26% in 4M’21
12:46 Shell Marine expands shipcare network, offering customers greater convenience and smoother operations
12:29 Small anti-submarine ships of White Sea naval base commence training maneuvers at sea
12:00 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding holds christening and launch ceremony in Shimonoseki for large ferry built for Meimon Taiyo Ferry
11:50 Singapore and Rotterdam successfully complete trial with electronic bill of lading
11:37 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 4M’2021 fell by 26% YoY
11:09 Port of Long Beach container volumes up by 43.6% to 746,188 TEU in April 2020
10:42 TSUNEISHI SHIPBUILDING collects actual operation data by IoS-OP
10:33 RF Government approves new composition of its Marine Board
10:09 Bureau Veritas partners with North Sea Energy program
09:44 Damen launches RoPax 6716 for the Port Authority of Timor-Leste
09:41 Oil market sees downward price correction
09:24 Baltic Dry Index as of May 12
09:08 RINA certifies the improvement of the energy efficiency of Grimaldi ro-ro fleet
08:45 UN launches the Human Rights Due Diligence Tool for seafarers

2021 May 12

18:36 Rolls-Royce to supply mtu generator sets for U.S. Navy frigate program
18:06 COSCO SHIPPING Ports successfully launches green finance framework
17:54 Severnaya Zvezda shipped second batch of equipment for Taimyr coal cluster facilities
17:36 High demand sees Teesport Bulks Terminal sign third major deal in eight months
17:16 Port of Antwerp and the City of Antwerp kick off The Tall Ships Races 2022
16:53 Valenciaport exceeds one million export containers for the first time in a year