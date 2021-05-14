2021 May 14 18:06

Port of Southampton announces second Shore Power connection

ABP announces plans to install a second Shore Power connection at the Port of Southampton, continuing its support for sustainable cruising, according to ABP's release.

Following the announcement that Shore Power is one of the leading environmental features incorporated into the design of the port’s new Horizon cruise terminal, ABP has confirmed that the Mayflower terminal is also set to be equipped with the same ‘plug in’ technology.

This announcement is the next step in an ongoing partnership with Carnival UK to enable sustainable cruising from the Port of Southampton and follows a £12 million investment at the port’s Ocean Terminal in readiness for LNG-powered P&O Cruises’ Iona.

This investment has received support from HM Government's Local Growth Deal that provides funds to Local Enterprise Partnerships (LEPs) for projects that benefit the local area and economy. Through this the Solent LEP has part-funded the project that means that an alternative fuel can potentially be offered or supported at each of the dedicated cruise terminals in the port.



By introducing the option for cruise ships, with onboard capability, to plug in while alongside, the port could start seeing CO2 emission savings of up to 863 kg in CO2 and 10.5 kg of Nitrogen Oxide (NOx) per vessel call each year.

The second connection will be commissioned and installed during 2021.