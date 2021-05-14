  The version for the print
  • 2021 May 14 12:25

    Throughput of port Kavkaz in 4M’2021 fell by 15% Y-o-Y

    Image source: FSUE Rosmorport
    The number of calls to port Kavkaz decreased to 1,215

    In January-April 2021, port Kavkaz handled 7.381 million tonnes of cargo (-15%, year-on-year). As IAA PortNews’ regional correspondent was informed by the Kavkaz Harbour Master’s Office, exports via the port’s offshore transshipment facility fell by 11%, year-on-year, to 3.22 million tonnes.

    Exports from port Kavkaz rose by 15% to 732,000 tonnes, imports – by 22% to 24,000 tonnes, while short-sea traffic fell by 22% to 3.369 million tonnes.

    Handling of grain fell by 2% to 4.172 million tonnes, handling of oil products - by 33%, year-on-year, to 1.982 million tonnes, sulphur – by 63% to 305,000 tonnes.

    Bunker sales at port Kavkaz fell by 55% to 35,600 tonnes.

    The number of calls to port Kavkaz decreased by 36%, year-on-year, to 1,215 calls excluding the calls of car ferries.

