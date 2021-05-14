2021 May 14 11:58

Port of Oakland sets all-time cargo record in April 2021

Port of Oakland handled the equivalent of 100,096 20-foot import containers last month, according to the company's release. It was the most for a single month in the Port’s 94-year history. It marked the first time that Oakland has passed the 100,000-box milestone for imports in a month, according to the company's release.



Oakland said April import volume increased 25 percent from the same month a year ago. It was the third consecutive month of import gains, and the second straight record month, the Port said. According to the Port, import volume year-to-date has increased 19 percent.

The Port said consumer spending continues to drive trade growth. To meet demand, U.S. retailers and e-commerce distributors are importing goods from Asian manufacturers at unprecedented levels. Asia is Oakland’s No. 1 trade partner.

Oakland said its April export volume decreased 3.7 percent from a year ago. According to the Port, empty containers may have been to blame. Here’s why:

Asian manufacturers needed empty boxes to transport record U.S. imports.

Shipping lines sent large numbers of empties from the U.S. to Asia to meet demand.

Empties leaving the U.S. took vessel space from U.S exports intended for Asian markets.

The Port said its total volume in April – imports, exports and empty containers – increased 8 percent from April 2020.

