2021 May 14 11:28

Throughput of Russian seaports in 4M’2021 fell by 4.2% Y-o-Y

Photo by IAA PortNews

In January-April 2021, Russian seaports handled 268.81 million tonnes of cargo, down 4.2% year-on-year, says the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot).

The decrease should be mainly attributed to the 12.6-pct fall of liquid bulk cargo handling to 138.67 million tonnes. Meanwhile handling of dry bulk cargo continues growing. In January-April, it rose by 6.6% to 130.14 million tonnes.

Throughput of seaports in the Arctic Basin fell by 6.8% to 30.94 million tonnes including 8.89 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-3.8%) and 22.05 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-8.0 %).



Throughput of seaports in the Baltic Basin fell by 8.5% to 80.35 million tonnes including 37.20 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+5.7%) and 43.15 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-18.1%).



Throughput of seaports in the Azov-Black Sea Basin totaled 81.91 million tonnes (-5.5%) including 35.25 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+5.7%) and 46.66 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-12.5%).



Rosmorrechflot says the steepest fall was registered in the Caspian Basin – by 16.4% to 2.46 million tonnes including 0.87 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-33.6%) and 1.59 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-2.6%).



Throughput of seaports in the Far East Basin rose by 4.5% to 73.15 million tonnes including 47.93 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+11.5%) and 25.22 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-6.7%).