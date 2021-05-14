  The version for the print
  2021 May 14 11:09

    Rosmorport commences dredging at the port of Arkhangelsk

    Image source: Rosmorport
    The scope of dredging in the navigation season of 2021 is estimated at 1.16 million cbm

    FSUE Rosmorport says it has commenced repair dredging at the Main Navigable Channel of Arkhangelsk seaport.

    The scope of dredging in the navigation season of 2021 is estimated at 1.16 million cbm.  Those works will let ensure safe navigation of ships with a draft of up to 9.2 meters.

    TSHD Beloye Morye and TSHD Severnaya Dvina will conduct dredging works in the port of Arkhangelsk.

    In 2020, Rosmorport dredgers operated in the Baltic region, in the  White Sea and in the Gulf of Ob.

    According to the plan of 2020, Rosmorport’s TSHD Beloye Morye and TSHD Severnaya Dvina were to dredge 2.0 million cbm of material in the ports of Kaliningrad and Arkhangelsk. Actual scope of dredging in the abovementioned ports totaled 3.4 million cbm.

    In 2020, Rosmorport executed works to ensure the parameters required for navigation in the water areas and at the approaches to 49 facilities and 22 seaports of Russia having dredged a total of 7.8 million cbm.

