2021 May 14 08:24

Port of Ayr completes £2.2m investment strategy with new crane delivery

The Port of Ayr, operated by Associated British Ports (ABP) has taken delivery of a new high-performance crane, which will optimise vessel discharge speeds for customers, according to ABP's release.



Together with a number of other recently acquired pieces of port machinery, including two cranes purchased in 2013 and 2018, the Liebherr LH110 will help enhance port operations and deliver easier maintenance for ABP’s local engineering team. With the delivery of this machine, ABP marks the completion of a seven-year £2.2 million investment strategy to upgrade all front-line machinery at the port.



The Port of Ayr specialises in handling dry bulks, including salt, animal feed, heavy lift and forest products. Together with customers, ABP’s Scottish ports of Ayr and Troon contribute over £40 million to the UK economy every year, including £28 million locally.