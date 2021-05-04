Government and business heads determine future of hydrogen at Ocean Now

  The version for the print
    Although the potential for hydrogen as a transformational green maritime fuel is clear, the roadmap towards adoption and broad industry utilisation is far from it. On 2 June, Nor-Shipping aims to provide a greater degree of clarity with a new hybrid global conference, Nor-Shipping Hydrogen Blue Talks – Fuelling the Future, taking place as part of its two-day Ocean Now initiative. Today sees the announcement of its latest participants, with the news that Tina Bru, Norway’s Minister of Petroleum and Energy, Bjørn Simonsen, CEO Saga Pure, and Jarand Rystad, CEO Rystad Energy, will take part in key debate sessions.

    Nor-Shipping Hydrogen Blue Talks – Fuelling the Future will take place both online and on-site at Nor-Shipping’s Nova Studios in Lillestrøm, Norway. The event gathers global stakeholders to discuss the way forward for hydrogen, with an emphasis on outlining commercial potential for the ocean industries. Bru, Simonsen and Rystad will join Hege Økland, CEO NCE Maritime Cleantech, Trond Moengen of PILOT-E, and Dr Steffen Møller-Holst, Chairman of the Norwegian Hydrogen Forum, in sessions assessing Feasibility, Funding and Incentives for the zero-emission fuel.

    Diverse, respected, knowledgeable

    “The calibre of participants we’re already attracting for this newly conceived global event clearly demonstrates the huge potential of, and interest in, hydrogen as a fuel of the future,” comments event organiser and Nor-Shipping Commercial Director Sidsel Norvik. “There’s widespread consensus on its role as a key enabler in the much-needed decarbonisation of shipping, but not so much in terms of how we walk the path from potential to realisation.

    “That’s what this conference is for – to help the industry assess the landscape and find the best route forwards into a sustainable, profitable, hydrogen-fuelled future. Whether that’s genuinely achievable, and what funding and incentives we need to get there, are absolutely critical topics for discussion. So, we’re genuinely delighted to have such a diverse, respected and knowledgeable panel to deliver unique, valuable insights.”

    The need for speed

    Each session will see expertise focused on key pieces of the hydrogen puzzle. Bru and Rystad will lead debate on the ‘state of play’, discussing government strategy, investment, support and expectations, while Simonsen will concentrate on private financing and commercial market opportunity. Økland, Moengen and Møller-Holst will use their sector-specific experience to delve into public funding and policy, touching on topics as broad as progress assessment, the criteria for funding, and how hydrogen compares to other maritime alternatives.

    “The starting gun has fired in the Race to Zero, but so far we’re just not running quickly enough,” comments Hege Økland. “That’s because this is a major, challenging transition and the only way we can make progress is by working more closely together – both as an industry and across sectors. Initiatives such as this breakthrough conference can be real catalysts for positive change. I’m greatly looking forward to both the discussion and to helping the audience connect with a future of clean, green opportunity.”

    Supporting development

    Nor-Shipping Hydrogen Blue Talks – Fuelling the Future is the main event on day two of Ocean Now, a digital and physical activity programme organised to help the industry continue collaborating, connecting and developing in the run-up to Nor-Shipping 2022, taking place 10-13 January 2022. Day one centres around The Today Show by Nor-Shipping, a new maritime and ocean industries online talk show, in addition to a wide variety of specially curated content.

