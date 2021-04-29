  The version for the print
  2021 April 29 16:14

    A new towage licence will come into effect at the Port of Mackay from 1 October 2021

    After an extensive assessment process, North Queensland Bulk Ports Corporation (NQBP) has awarded a Non-Exclusive Towage Licence for the supply of towage services for the Port of Mackay to SMIT Lamnalco Towage (Australia) Pty Ltd., according to the company's release.

    NQBP Chief Executive Officer Nicolas Fertin said the arrangement supports NQBP’s responsibility as a port authority and will provide the framework required for safe and efficient port operations for now and into the future.

    “For SMIT Lamnalco, this means an extension of their current services at the Port of Mackay, under a new non-exclusive licence,” Mr Fertin said.

    “Regional employment was a requirement of the licence and SMIT Lamnalco will maintain the existing three-person crewing arrangement of the tug vessels.”

    SMIT Lamnalco Chief Executive Officer Robert Jan Van Acker said the company is proud to have again been selected to provide towage services for the Port of Mackay.

    “We look forward to continuing our partnership with NQBP in providing an essential service to the Port of Mackay and its customers,” he said. “Under the licence, the workforce will operate under Employment Relations Management plans consistent with Fair Work Australia approvals and enterprise bargaining agreements.

    “All current SMIT Lamnalco employees in Mackay will be offered the option of continuing their roles working for us under the current employment terms and conditions.”

    NQBP followed a competitive and comprehensive tender process consistent with the State’s Queensland Procurement Policy, with multiple companies submitting proposals to operate services at the port.

