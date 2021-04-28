2021 April 28 17:40

“K” Line introduces the “K”ARE programme

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” LINE) has decided to introduce the “K”ARE programme on a full scale utilizing Norway based SAYFR's insight and gamified learning apps, according to the company's release.

Technical skills refer to professional marine and technical knowledge/skills whereasnon-technical skills are about improving communication and collaboration through respect and care for each other.

Through the “K”ARE programme, everyone in the “K” LINE group both onboard and ashore will share its societal mission and values, and develop a truly open culture where each individual can naturally demonstrate leadership regardless of title or background.

By maturing its organizational culture, the group will foster a sense of unity and through continuous efforts to preserve the environment, will deliver safe, high quality and sustainable transportationservice that will contribute to society.

The programme initiated by group subsidiary “K” Line LNG Shipping (UK) Limited in 2015 with the objective of improving service quality through maturing its safety culture. Now recognizing the validity of this initiative, “K” LINE has decided to roll out this programme on a group-wide basis.