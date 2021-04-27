2021 April 27 15:14

The Northwest Seaport Alliance welcome's MSC Santana service to Tacoma Harbor

Starting in May, MSC's Santana service will feature a new rotation to the Northwest Seaport Alliance's Tacoma Harbor, according to the company's release.

The MSC Nerissa will be suspending its call to Los Angeles and instead call Tacoma's Husky Terminal. The service will have a Yantian – Shanghai – Tacoma – Yantian rotation.

MSC has shared that their appreciation for NWSA's efficient operations stating that in the current environment the NWSA gateway "has become the most fluid of all US west coast ports." The MSC Santana service is the fifth new service calling the NWSA gateway since the beginning of the year.

The NWSA gateway, which includes the marine cargo operations of the ports of Seattle and Tacoma, offers critical advantages to the west coast supply chain. Poised to increase cargo volumes through the gateway, NWSA's strong partnerships with businesses, labor, and members of the supply chain, along with strategic infrastructure investment, will serve international cargo movement for years to come.

About The Northwest Seaport Alliance

The Northwest Seaport Alliance is a marine cargo operating partnership of the ports of Seattle and Tacoma. Combined, the ports are the fourth-largest container gateway in the United States. Regional marine cargo facilities also are a major center for bulk, breakbulk, project/heavy-lift cargoes, automobiles and trucks.