2021 April 23 16:00

Sergey Ivanov considers it reasonable to build cruise ships for the Far East and Kamchatka

Image source: RF Transport Ministry

Sergey Ivanov, Special Presidential Representative for Environmental Protection, Ecology and Transport, considers it reasonable to build cruise ships for the Far East and Kamchatka, IAA PortNews correspondent reports from the final meeting of the Transport Ministry’s Board.

“We have the Far East, Kamchatka, the most beautiful places. I am sure, with the appearance of infrastructure such as modern cruise ships, the inflow of domestic tourism will grow considerably without any pressure. Therefore, we are going to develop it”, he said.

As IAA PortNews reported earlier, passenger ship Mustay Karim of Project PV-300 built in 2020 was the first newbuilding in the Russian market of river cruises.

The second one, named Peotr Veliky, is under construction.