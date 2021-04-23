-
Sergey Ivanov considers it reasonable to build cruise ships for the Far East and Kamchatka
“We have the Far East, Kamchatka, the most beautiful places. I am sure, with the appearance of infrastructure such as modern cruise ships, the inflow of domestic tourism will grow considerably without any pressure. Therefore, we are going to develop it”, he said.
As IAA PortNews reported earlier, passenger ship Mustay Karim of Project PV-300 built in 2020 was the first newbuilding in the Russian market of river cruises.
The second one, named Peotr Veliky, is under construction.
