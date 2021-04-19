2021 April 19 17:36

Milaha and Schlumberger commence well stimulation vessel operations in Qatar

Milaha and Schlumberger held a virtual event to mark the commencement of operations of the first Qatari-owned offshore well stimulation vessel Halul-48, which symbolizes the strong capabilities of the Qatari supply chain infrastructure.

The collaboration between the two companies aligns with “Tawteen”, the Supply Chain Localization Program for the energy sector in Qatar, led by Qatar Petroleum. Commencement of operation of this stimulation vessel is a result of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by Milaha and Schlumberger in April 2019.

The establishment of the Halul-48 offshore stimulation vessel leveraged the respective expertise of both Milaha, the leading Maritime and Logistics Service provider in Qatar and Schlumberger, the leading provider of digital solutions and innovative technologies for the global energy industry.

Since the launch of Qatar Petroleum’s ICV program in February 2019, both Milaha and Schlumberger have demonstrated commitment to investing in local content by collaborating with in-country suppliers in oilfield-grade cement and equipment manufacturing, as well as supporting educational and development initiatives with operators and local universities. This strategical partnership will generate new opportunities to contribute to Qatar Petroleum’s local supplier development program.