    BAR Technologies and Yara Marine partner to bring WindWings to global shipping market

    BAR Technologies (BARTech), an innovative simulation-driven marine engineering consultancy, has entered into a partnership agreement with Yara Marine Technologies (Yara), front-runner in the development and implementation of emission-reduction technologies in the maritime sector. The product will now be known as the BARTech WindWings by Yara Marine Technologies (WindWings), according to the company's release.

    Yara Marine will offer WindWings in its portfolio to ship owners globally and manage the value chain of procurement, construction, installation, service and training for the WindWings in global locations, ensuring ready availability of the technology to meet the needs of the shipping industry worldwide. This will include WindWings for the first commercial retrofit to a Cargill vessel, expected for delivery in 2022.

    As the global maritime sector sharpens its decarbonisation focus, with the International Maritime Organisation targeting a 30% reduction in CO2 emissions by 2030, the shipping industry is understandably under growing pressure to swiftly identify technologies that will facilitate significant emissions reduction. Equally, with recent economic volatility experienced throughout the sector, technology solutions must also provide significant operational savings in order to be rapidly adopted by shipping firms weathering downward pressure on revenues.

    In order to ensure a smooth pathway to bring the technology onto the global stage, BAR Technologies, Cargill and other WindWings project partners are in regular dialogue with class society DNV, and have already been through the rigours of Hazard workshops in order to demonstrate the safety and effectiveness of the product, ensuring significant progress towards Approval In Principle.

    To tackle the challenge of shipping’s need to reduce carbon emissions whilst adhering to tight arrival schedules, WindWings offers up to a 30% reduction in fuel consumption for bulk carriers, tankers and other large shipping vessels, by combining wind propulsion with route optimization. The product features large solid wing sails that measure up to 45 meters in height, fitted to the deck of bulk cargo ships to harness the power of the wind. This original size will be one of three specifications to be brought to market.

    Under the terms of the agreement, Yara and BAR Tech will sell WindWings to the wider shipping industry, with BAR Tech retaining the obligation to continue to innovate and establish additional WindWings offerings.

    About BAR Technologies:

    BAR Tech provide a wide range of design and engineering consultancy services with a focus on 4 key sectors; Workboats and Commercial Vessels, Shipping, Special Projects and Leisure Marine and Yachts. BAR Technologies offer a cohesive team of world lead naval architects and optimisation specialists; fluid dynamists; mechanical, structural and composite engineers; control strategy and system specialists; they offer data and simulation engineers with access to the latest commercial knowledge, using bespoke in-house design tools.

    About Yara Marine Technologies:

    Yara Marine Technologies protects the planet with new innovative ideas for emission abatement. Since 2010, Yara Marine Technologies has been a frontrunner in the emission reduction industry and has developed into one of the world’s largest providers of high quality scrubber systems, with more than 400 systems installed removing tonnes of SOx from the atmosphere every year.

    About Cargill:

    Cargill’s 160,000 employees across 70 countries work relentlessly to achieve our purpose of nourishing the world in a safe, responsible and sustainable way. The company combines 154 years of experience with new technologies and insights to serve as a trusted partner for food, agriculture, financial and industrial customers in more than 125 countries.

