Seaports of Okhotsk Sea and Tatar Strait increased their throughput by 15% in 3M’21

The increase was mainly driven by Vanino throughput which rose by 29%, year-on-year



In January-March 2021, seaports of the Okhotsk Sea and the Tatar Strait increased their throughput by 15%, year-on-year, the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) says referring to the Okhotsk Sea and Tatar Strait Ports Authorities.



The increase was mainly driven by Vanino throughput which rose by 29%, year-on-year, to 9.3 million tonnes.

In 2021, the ports of the Okhotsk Sea and the Tatar Strait plan to increase their throughput to 55 million tonnes.

The Okhotsk Sea and Tatar Strait Ports Authorities comprise the ports of Vanino, De-Kastri, Magadan, Cape Lazarev, Nikolayevsk-on-Amur, Okhotsk and Sovetskaya Gavan.

