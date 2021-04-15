2021 April 15 14:14

NextDecade and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries America sign ESA for carbon capture at Rio Grande LNG project in Texas

NextDecade Corporation and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries America, Inc. (MHIA), part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, have announced today that they have signed an engineering services agreement (ESA) for the design, license, and performance guarantee of the KM CDR ProcessTM, a post-combustion carbon capture technology to be applied at NextDecade‘s Rio Grande LNG project in the Port of Brownsville, Texas, according to the company's release.



Last month, NextDecade announced its wholly owned subsidiary, NEXT Carbon Solutions, is developing one of the largest carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects in North America at Rio Grande LNG. NEXT Carbon Solutions‘ CCS project at Rio Grande LNG is expected to enable the capture and permanent geologic storage of more than five million tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) per year.

MHI Group has developed the KM CDR ProcessTM, owned by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engineering, Ltd., part of the industrial group, over three decades and has deployed 13 carbon capture systems around the world, including the world‘s largest post-combustion carbon capture facility that is comparable in size to the first phase of the carbon capture project at Rio Grande LNG.



Through NEXT Carbon Solutions‘ CCS project at Rio Grande LNG, NextDecade and MHIA will contribute to solving the global challenge of effectively reducing greenhouse gas emissions.



About MHI Group

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world’s leading industrial groups, spanning energy, logistics & infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world.