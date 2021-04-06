2021 April 6 11:29

Seaspan acquires two 8,500 TEU containerships backed by liner charters

Seaspan Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Atlas Corp. has entered into an agreement to acquire two quality 8,500 TEU scrubber-fitted containerships on long-term charter with a global liner customer. The vessels are anticipated to be delivered during the second quarter of 2021, according to the company's release.



The vessels are anticipated to be financed from additional borrowings as well as cash on hand. As of December 31, 2020, Seaspan’s global fleet consisted of 127 vessels and approximately 1,073,200 TEU. Beginning in December 2020, and along with the two vessels announced today, Seaspan has announced the addition of a total of 597,000 TEU represented by 41 vessels, including 37 newbuild vessels, and the acquisition of four vessels in the secondary markets, increasing total capacity to 1,670,200 TEU, on a fully delivered basis.

About Atlas

Atlas is a leading global asset management company, differentiated by its position as a best-in-class owner and operator with a focus on deploying capital to create sustainable shareholder value. Atlas brings together an experienced asset management team with deep operational and capital allocation experience.



About Seaspan

Seaspan is a leading independent owner and operator of containerships. At December 31, 2020, Seaspan’s fleet consists of 127 containerships representing total capacity of approximately 1,073,200 TEU. Seaspan also has 37 vessels under construction and four second-hand vessels with aggregate TEU of 597,000, increasing total capacity to 1,670,200 TEU, on a fully delivered basis.