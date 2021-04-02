2021 April 2 13:51

Oil shipments via CPC Marine Terminal in 3M’21 fell by 12.8% YoY

Image source: CPC

CPC Marine Terminal (MT) shipped 14.77 million tonnes of crude oil in January-March 2021, down 12.8%, year-on-year, says the company’s statistics.

In January-March, the company handled 143 vessels.

In March 2021, CPC Marine Terminal (MT) loaded 5,165,195 gross tons (40,937,174 barrels) of crude oil. In the said month, the MT processed 50 tankers, thus during the first quarter of the current year, 143 vessels were loaded in Yuzhnaya Ozereevka.

Of 5,165,195 tons lifted in March 2021, 2,499,191 tons of crude were from Tengiz field, 859,542 tons from Karachaganak field, 1,145,801 tons from Kashagan field and 9,949 tons from other Kazakhstani producers.

In March, the Kazakhstani producers shipped in total 4,514,483 483 tons of crude oil, and 650,712 tons of lifted crude were received from the Russian territory. The March lifting schedule was completed in full.

From 2001 through to 31 March 2021, CPC Marine Terminal processed 6,790 tankers. During the said period, 719,629,063 net tons of crude oil were delivered to the world markets via the Tengiz-Novorossiysk crude pipeline system. 627,539,574 tons of that crude came from Kazakhstan and 92,089,489 tons of crude was produced in Russia.

The CPC Pipeline System is one of CIS largest energy investment projects that involves foreign capital. The length of the Tengiz – Novorossiysk pipeline is 1,511 km. This route moves over two thirds of all Kazakhstan export oil along with crude from Russian fields including those in the Caspian region. CPC Marine Terminal is equipped with three Single Point Moorings (SPM), allowing tankers to be loaded safely at significant distance offshore, including in poor weather conditions

CPC Shareholders: Federal Agency for State Property Management represented by Transneft (trustee) – 24%, CPC Company – 7%, KazMunayGas – 19%; Kazakhstan Pipeline Ventures LLC – 1.75%, Chevron Caspian Pipeline Consortium Company – 15%, LUKARCO B.V. - 12.5%, Mobil Caspian Pipeline Company - 7.5%, Rosneft-Shell Caspian Ventures Limited - 7.5%, BG Overseas Holding Limited - 2%, Eni International N.A. N.V. - 2%, and Oryx Caspian Pipeline LLC – 1.75%.

