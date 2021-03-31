2021 March 31 09:30

Oil prices start growing

Oil prices rose by 0.58%-0.8%

As of March 31, 08:54, Moscow time, Brent Crude futures for June settlement were trading 0.58% higher to settle at $64.54 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange, the futures on May delivery - 0.8% higher to $64.65 a barrel.

Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for May delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose by 0.58% to close at $60.9 a barrel.

Crude oil prices increase in expectation of OPEC+ meeting.