2021 March 26 15:53

Industry-leading container tracking system now available at 65% of APM Terminals’ facilities

In the first quarter of 2021 APM Terminals rolled out its industry-leading global container tracking platform, Track & Trace, to three major terminals. Almost two thirds of the company’s fully controlled terminals now benefit from this advanced container tracking platform, according to the company's release.



APM Terminals Mumbai (GTI), APM Terminals Pipavav in India and APM Terminals Callao in Peru launched Track & Trace in March.



The company’s global Track & Trace platform provides live vessel schedules, real-time tracking of import and export containers and the option to save import containers to a personal Container Watchlist for easier monitoring. The ability to sort and add filters to the Container Watchlist makes this even simpler. For example, customers may choose to only show containers that are ‘ready for collection’ using a filter, or to show containers with holds at the top of their Watchlist.



Using one global solution means that terminals automatically benefit from global upgrades, such as the recently launched Email Container Notification function. This allows customers to set emails once or twice per day, to provide them with a snapshot of the status of the import containers in their Container Watchlist.



The current status of a customer’s containers will be waiting for them in their inbox when they arrive in the morning and again in the afternoon, to give them the opportunity to resolve any issues before leaving for the day.



A single apmterminals.com account currently provides access to all advanced Track & Trace functionality, as well as other digital services such as Terminal Alerts (personalised operational alerts sent to the customers via email or SMS). This free account will eventually replace individual logins currently required for things like ordering additional services and truck appointment systems.



For most terminals using APM Terminals’ global Track & Trace platform, data from their Terminal Operating Systems can also be provided to customers through APIs (application programming interface). These are used to integrate real-time data directly into customers’ transport management system via a broad range of APIs offered in the company’s API Store.



Looking forward, APM Terminals is on track to roll-out its industry-leading Track & Trace solution to more than 90% of its fully owned terminals by the end of 2021.







For further information, please contact:



Marko Mihajić

Senior Press Officer, APM Terminals

external.communications@apmterminals.com

Mobile: +48 695 999 687





About APM Terminals

APM Terminals operates one of the world’s most comprehensive port networks. We’re uniquely positioned to help both shipping line and landside customers grow their business and achieve better supply chain efficiency, flexibility and dependability.



Our team of 21,000 industry professionals is focused on delivering the operational excellence and solutions businesses require to reach their potential. The 75 terminals in our global network are operated exclusively by APM Terminals or together with a joint venture partner. This equates to handling around 250 vessel calls per day and 40 million TEUs per year.



APM Terminals is part of A.P. Moller -Maersk.