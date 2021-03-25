2021 March 25 17:38

Information on Big Port of Saint Petersburg in RF Seaports Register amended

By order of Rosmorrechflot No. ZD-40-r dated 15.02.2021, the information on the seaport of Big Port of Saint Petersburg in the Register of Seaports of the Russian Federation was amended, Rosmorport says in a press release.

The amendments are related to the clarification of the main technical characteristics of the seaport, in particular, the increase in the capacity of cargo terminals of the seaport and the area of covered warehouses, as well as the clarification of the names of operators of maritime terminals engaged in activities on the territory of the seaport of Big Port of Saint Petersburg.