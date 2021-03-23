2021 March 23 17:37

RF Navy’s frigate Admiral of the Fleet Kasatonov practiced replenishment of fuel from sea tanker Vyazma

The frigate is performing the tasks of a long-range voyage in the Mediterranean Sea

The newest Russian frigate Admiral of the Fleet Kasatonov, performing the tasks of a long voyage in the Mediterranean Sea, practiced the replenishment of fuel from the medium sea tanker Vyazma, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

During the refueling of the ship from the tanker, the Russian sailors conducted training to ensure the safety of the detachment from the attack of a mock enemy on high-speed, low-seaworthy floating crafts, and also practiced the tactics of actions of crews to combat underwater saboteurs.

The long voyage of the frigate Admiral Kasatonov continues from December 30, 2020. The ship has been operating in the Mediterranean for more than two month. During this time, its crew completed the tasks of several exercise and performed business calls to Algeria, Greece, Egypt and Syria. In the near future, the North Sea residents will make another business call to one of the countries of the region.

During the campaign, the frigate Admiral of the Kasatonov Fleet covered about 15 thousand nautical miles. In the Mediterranean Sea he is accompanied by the rescue tug Nikolai Chiker and the tanker Vyazma.