2021 March 23 14:40

AIDA ships dock for the first time at new Dubai Cruise Terminal

Between late November 2021 and mid-April 2022, AIDA Cruises offers seven-day trips to the Orient from Dubai, according to the company's release.

The state-of-the-art new terminals at Dubai Harbour, located between the islands of “Bluewaters” and “The Palm Jumeirah” in the heart of Dubai, extend over 120,000 square meters.

The United Arab Emirates have been one of the destinations of the AIDA fleet since 2006. Together with its local partners, the cruise company has developed the region into one of the most popular cruise destinations for German vacationers in the winter months. In 2018, Carnival Corporation entered into a strategic partnership with Shamal Holding, with the aim of transforming Dubai into the major maritime tourism hub serving the region. Part of the agreement included the two companies developing the Dubai Cruise Terminal, where the first test run with AIDAprima and AIDAvita took place, to become the primary hub for Carnival Corporation’s homeporting and transit operations in the region.