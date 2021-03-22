2021 March 22 17:15

Yang Ming holds naming ceremony for YM Constancy

Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp. (Yang Ming) held a naming ceremony for its 2,800 TEU class full container vessel, YM Constancy, at CSBC’s Kaohsiung shipyard on March 19th, according to the company's release.

YM Constancy is the eighth in a series of ten 2,800 TEU full container vessels built at CSBC shipyard. It has a nominal capacity of 2,940 TEU and is equipped with 353 plugs for reefer containers. With a length of 209.75 meters, a width of 32.8 meters and a draft of 11.2 meters, YM Constancy is designed to cruise at a speed up to 21 knots. The newbuilding adopts the Sea Sword Bow design to significantly save energy and optimize hydrodynamic performances. The application of its electronic controlled fuel injection engine with low-load tuning Exhaust Gas Bypass (EGB) fuel control system will greatly enhance the new ship’s energy efficiency. Furthermore, the installation of scrubbers will help Yang Ming to fulfill its promise to reduce emissions of NOx and SOx, ensure environmental sustainability and obtain operational efficiency.

In addition to the environmental advantages, YM Constancy is also certified with Bureau Veritas’ SMARTSHIP notation, which indicates that the ship is equipped with an integrated computer-based system for the controlling and monitoring of the automated installations of periodically unattended machinery spaces. Its monitoring devices also allow reduced scope of tail shaft survey. In order to strengthen its overall competitiveness and improve operational cost, Yang Ming has accelerated its vessel optimization plan.

Since 2020, Yang Ming has taken delivery a total of seven 2,800 TEU self-owned vessels and four 11,000 TEU chartered-in vessels. The remaining two 2,800 TEU self-owned vessels and ten 11,000 TEU chartered-in newbuildings will be delivered in the near future. These newly built ships can empower Yang Ming’s fleet management and pave the path to achieve a digital and intelligent future.

YM Constancy will be deployed on Yang Ming’s intra-Asia service, JTS, from April 1st. With the addition of the new vessel, its energy-saving technologies coupled with current steady market demand will help optimize Yang Ming’s intra-Asia service network. The port rotation of JTS is Nagoya – Tokyo - Chiba - Yokohama - Keelung - Kaohsiung - Hong Kong - Shekou - Port Kelang - Singapore - Manila South Port - Kaohsiung - Hong Kong - Shekou - Xiamen – Nagoya.