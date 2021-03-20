2021 March 20 12:09

Further improvements for fishing industry at Lerwick

Lerwick Port Authority is to action several projects further enhancing facilities for the fishing industry and associated transport operations following the Scottish Government's announcement of contribution funding.



The grant of £182,000 from the Government’s Maritime Fish Fund was revealed by Cabinet Secretary for the Rural Economy & Tourism, Fergus Ewing, as part of £1.82 million in support for the industry.



Captain Calum Grains, Port Authority Chief Executive, commented: "We are grateful to the Scottish Government for this support for a number of small capital improvements which recognises the importance of the fishing sector to the Shetland economy and the wider market.



"The projects were planned for the coming year, but the severe drop in whitefish landings in 2021 due to post-Brexit disruption of exports and the impact of Covid and has meant reduced revenue, threatening postponement of our plans. Government assistance means we can now go ahead immediately, to the benefit of port users."



The latest improvements follow the opening of a replacement whitefish market last summer and related developments.