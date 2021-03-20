2021 March 20 13:36

CMA CGM introduces PSS for cargo from the Middle East Gulf to North Europe, Scandinavia, Poland, Adriatic, North Africa, Morocco & the Mediterranean

In a continued effort to provide our customers with reliable and efficient services, CMA CGM informs its customers of the following Peak Season Surcharge:



Origin : From the Middle East Gulf

Destination : To North Europe, Scandinavia, Poland, Adriatic, North Africa, Morocco & the Mediterranean

Cargo : Dry, Special equipments, NOR & SOC

Amount USD 600 per 20' dry (all types) | USD 1,200 per 40' dry (all types)

Date of application: April 1st, 2021, date of loading in the origin ports until further notice