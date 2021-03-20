-
2021 March 20 13:36
CMA CGM introduces PSS for cargo from the Middle East Gulf to North Europe, Scandinavia, Poland, Adriatic, North Africa, Morocco & the Mediterranean
In a continued effort to provide our customers with reliable and efficient services, CMA CGM informs its customers of the following Peak Season Surcharge:
Origin : From the Middle East Gulf
Destination : To North Europe, Scandinavia, Poland, Adriatic, North Africa, Morocco & the Mediterranean
Cargo : Dry, Special equipments, NOR & SOC
Amount USD 600 per 20' dry (all types) | USD 1,200 per 40' dry (all types)
Date of application: April 1st, 2021, date of loading in the origin ports until further notice