2021 March 18 19:18

Keel-laying ceremony held for two ships of Project 3052 ordered by Rechvodput

Those ships will complete the series of 10 vessels for inland water ways of Russia



Two ships of Project 3052 have been laid down today thus completing the series of 10 vessels intended for inland water ways of Russia, says press center of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot). One vessel has been laid down at Blagoveshchensk based shipyard Blagoverf, the other – at Zhigalovo Shipyard in the Irkutsk Region. Both ships were ordered by Rechvodput.



Saint-Petersburg based MT Group is the General Contractor under the state contract for building 10 buoy tenders of project 3052.

The two ships laid down today will be the last ones in the series of 10 buoy tender to be built under the Federal Project “Inland Water Ways” foreseen by the Comprehensive Plan for Modernization and Expansion of Core Infrastructure (CPMI) till 2024.

The contract is to be fulfilled in the 4th quarter of 2022.

The ship design was developed by the Gorky Central Design Bureau for River Fleet.

The vessel is designed for implementation of the following tasks: placement, removal and transportation of aids of navigation including river and lake beacons and buoys of up to type 4; on-site maintenance and repair of navigation facilities; control of the state of navigation pass at inland water ways; control of the state of navigation aids along the navigation pass; tugging of non-self-propelled crafts; transportation of cargo on working deck; harbor supply of vessels.

Vessel’s particulars – LOA – 35.6 m, BOA – 6.48 m, freeboard depth – 1.256 m, height – 8.75 m; displacement – 154.5 t; draft (river/sea) – 1.42 / 1.39 m; speed - 24 km/h; gross capacity - 162,000 register tons, capacity of 2 major engines - 220 kW each, crew - 10, endurance – 6 days; class notation - "О2,0 (ice 20)" by Russian River Register.



