2021 March 18 15:47

Haldor Topsoe and Aquamarine enter into a MoU with the purpose of building a green ammonia facility based on SOEC electrolysis

Aquamarine is developing a large-scale green ammonia facility to be constructed in multiple stages. In the first stage of the project, the proposed facility will use Topsoe’s proprietary solid oxide electrolyzer cells (SOEC) to produce green hydrogen from 100 megawatt of renewable electricity. The hydrogen will be further processed into 300 ton/day of green ammonia, also using Topsoe technology. The produced ammonia can be used as a green marine fuel or as fertilizer.



Topsoe is already engaged in several projects to produce green hydrogen, green ammonia, eMethanol, and green fuels. An example is the Helios project in NEOM, Saudi Arabia, announced in July 2020, which includes the world’s largest ammonia loop (1.2 million tons per year) delivered by Topsoe. With the SOEC technology and decades of experience as a world-leading technology provider within ammonia, methanol, gasoline, jet-fuel, diesel, and hydrogen, Topsoe is one of the very few companies that can deliver insights, technology and catalysts along the entire value chain for next-generation fuels and chemicals.



Aquamarine will develop the project and seek relevant permits for the project, which will be located in northern Germany close to existing offshore wind farms, where the product can be sold to the marine shipping industry.



Facts about the facility

· The facility’s electrolysis unit will have a 100 megawatt capacity.

· The product will be green hydrogen to be fully converted to green ammonia – 300 ton per day.

· The technology will be Topsoe’s proprietary high-temperature electrolysis SOEC technology offering up to 30% larger green hydrogen output compared to standard technology such as PEM and alkaline electrolysis.

· Subject to a final investment decision, the facility is expected to be commissioned in 2024.

About AQM Capital LLC (Aquamarine)

Aquamarine Investment Partners is a global institutional investor and manager of private capital creating meaningful partnerships and value for investors in energy transition assets. The company is built upon decades of experience across many industries including energy transactions, infrastructure finance, and banking. Through its company HydrGEN, Aquamarine will establish a series of production facilities covering green hydrogen, green ammonia, jet fuels, diesel and other products using hydrogen produced from the electrolysis of water from renewable power with zero carbon emissions.



About Haldor Topsoe

Haldor Topsoe is a global leader in supply of catalysts, technology, and services to the chemical and refining industries. Topsoe aims to be the global leader within carbon emission reduction technologies by 2024. Topsoe is headquartered in Denmark and serves customers around the globe.