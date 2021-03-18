2021 March 18 14:53

Container ship "Barys" makes maiden voyage on Aktau-Baku route as part of Trans-Caspian International Transport Route

The container ship Barys, owned by Kazmortransflot, has made its maiden voyage on the Aktau-Baku route as part of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, the Port of Baku says in a press release . The containers were transported from the ship that reached the Port of Baku. Those, 125 containers were transported by this ship during the first trip, 123 of which will be transported by rail to Turkey and Italy and 2 containers are intended for import. Eighty-five of these containers carry tomato paste, while other containers carry mixed products.