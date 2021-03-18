2021 March 18 10:53

The Getting to Zero Coalition updates Mapping of Zero Emission Pilots and Demonstration Projects

The Getting to Zero Coalition’s updated Mapping of Zero Emission Pilots and Demonstration Projects uncovers emerging trends, sees a strong climb in the number of identified projects as well as increased activities in Asia, according to the company's release.

The uptake of zero emission pilots and demonstration projects is a fundamental component of the maritime industry’s transition to zero emission fuels. The Getting to Zero Coalition’s biannual Mapping of Zero Emission Pilots and Demonstration Projects outlines the spread and scope of existing zero emission projects, encompassing the full value chain of technologies needed to facilitate shipping’s transition to zero emission fuels. The second edition sees a significant increase in the number of identified projects - up from 66 to 106 - focusing on ship technologies, fuel production as well as bunkering and recharging facilities.

Three trends emerge from the 106 projects that are categorized by their project focus, project type, fuel choice, geographical location, and the existence of public funding. 2020 has seen a notable increase in the uptake of large ammonia vessels. Ten large ammonia demonstration projects have been launched, bringing the total to 14. For small ship projects, there is a continuing trend towards exploring hydrogen and battery power or a combination of the two. For fuel production projects, the mapping shows a preference towards Power-to-X fuel production with hydrogen as an input.

Most projects in the mapping, 71, have a significant connection to Europe. The geographical spread of the mapping has become more representative in the second edition. This is reflected in the number of Asian projects that have increased from 16 in the first edition to 31 in the second edition.

Of the 106 projects in the mapping, just over half, 54, are known to receive some amount of direct public funding. The majority of this funding originates in Europe. The largest awards of public funding in the mapping continue to go to large scale fuel production projects. The Getting to Zero Coalition’s Mapping of Zero Emission Pilots and Demonstration Projects will be updated on a continuing basis, with future reports being released biannually.

ABOUT THE GETTING TO ZERO COALITION

The Getting to Zero Coalition is an industry-led coalition of more than 140 companies within the maritime, energy, infrastructure and finance sectors, supported by key governments and IGOs. The Coalition is committed to having commercially viable zero emission vessels operating along deep sea trade routes by 2030, supported by the necessary infrastructure for scalable zero-carbon energy sources including production, distribution, storage and bunkering. The Getting to Zero Coalition is a partnership between the Global Maritime Forum, the Friends of Ocean Action, and the World Economic Forum.