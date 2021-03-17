2021 March 17 13:58

Rosmorport receives permission for commissioning of 5 objects of built real estate property in the seaport of Sabetta

In accordance with the permission of the Department of Construction and Architecture of the Administration of the Municipality of Yamalsky District No. 89-RU89506000-004-2020 of 09.12.2020, the following objects of built real estate property were put into operation:

- building of seaport administration, VTMS and GMDSS;

- closed parking lot for official cars and watercraft of FSUE “Rosmorport” and the seaport administration;

- technical building for navigation equipment;

- navigation equipment (front and rear shutter signs).

The construction of these facilities was carried out from 2016 to 2019 within the framework of the investment project "Construction of seaport facilities in the area of Sabetta village on the Yamal Peninsula, including the creation of a navigable approach canal in the Gulf of Ob".

The built building of the seaport administration, VTMS and GMDSS is designed to accommodate the personnel of the VTMS services and communications of the Arkhangelsk Branch of FSUE “Rosmorport”, as well as the personnel of the captain of the seaport of Sabetta of FSBI “Western Arctic Maritime Ports Administration”.

The new building of closed parking lot for official cars and watercraft is designed for parking, repair and maintenance of official cars and watercraft.

Technical building for navigation equipment is designed for storage of spare parts and repair of navigation equipment.

The front and rear shutter signs are intended to indicate the axis of movement of vessels along the approach channel of the seaport of Sabetta.

With the commissioning of the last five capital construction facilities in the seaport of Sabetta, the project "Construction of seaport facilities in the area of Sabetta village on the Yamal Peninsula, including the creation of a navigable approach canal in the Gulf of Ob", the developer of the construction of federal property facilities of which was FSUE Rosmorport, was completed.

During the period from 2012 to 2020, within the implementation of this most important infrastructure project for the country, the following objects were built:

- a sea canal of almost 49 km length, 295 m width and 15.1 m depth;

- a suitable canal of more than 5.6 km length, 495 m width and 15.1 m depth;

- water areas of auxiliary and cargo piers with a total area of 138.1 hectares and depths of 8.0 m to 15.2 m.

The total volume of dredging operations amounted to more than 70 million cubic meters of excavated bottom soil.

During the implementation of the project, following objects were also built:

- a north-western ice protection facility of 1 270 m length;

- a south-eastern ice protection facility of 3 583 m length,

designed to protect the approach channel, water area of the seaport of Sabetta and the technological berths of the shipment of liquefied natural gas from hazardous ice impacts (ice fields, ice pilings, etc.) and sea disturbance. During the construction of the south-eastern ice protection structure, an artificial land plot of 14.8 hectares was formed.

In addition, the following coastal facilities of the vessel traffic management system, objects of global maritime communications system in distress, as well as objects of navigation equipment, were built in the seaport of Sabetta:

- automatic radar post No. 1;

- automatic radar post No. 2;

- automatic radio station No. 3;

- transmitting radio center and receiving radio center;

- control and correction station (GPS + GLONASS differential correction station);

- front and rear welding signs of a suitable channel in the seaport.

Glowing navigation signs are installed on ice protection structures, technological and auxiliary berths, and floating warning signs designed to ensure safe navigation and maneuvering of ships in the water area of the seaport of Sabetta are installed in the water area of the seaport.

The construction and commissioning of the complex of federal property objects in the seaport of Sabetta helped to establish conditions for safe navigation and ensure the reliable and stable operation of the port complex for transshipment of liquefied hydrocarbon gas.

According to the results of 2020, the volume of cargo transshipment in the seaport of Sabetta amounted to about 20 million tons.