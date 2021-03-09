2021 March 9 17:54

Kalmar’s to supply RTG and mobile equipment solutions for new Dry Port in Laos

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has concluded an agreement with the transportation operator Sitthi Logistics (Thailand) Co., Ltd. (Sitthi) to supply two rubber-tyred gantry cranes (RTGs), three reachstackers, two empty container handlers and six terminal tractors for its greenfield inland terminal development in Laos. The order was booked in Cargotec’s 2021 Q1 order intake with delivery of all units scheduled to be completed by Q4 2021, according to the company's release.

Sitthi Logistics and the Lao Government are developing Vientiane Logistics Park (VLP) & Thanaleng Dry Port in Vientiane Capital under a joint venture. The Vientiane Logistics Park is one of the priority actions plans, which the Lao Government had formulated in the Logistics Development Strategy plan. The VLP project will drastically turn Lao People's Democratic Republic (PDR) into the land–linked country of Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS), since this strategic location will serve as the distribution hub between ASEAN and China after the Lao-China railways project is completed in December 2021.

The Kalmar equipment selected by Sitthi comprises three different equipment types from the cost-efficient Kalmar Essential Range – three reachstackers, two empty container handlers and six terminal tractors. In addition, Kalmar will supply Sitthi with two Kalmar SmartPower RTGs, which can reduce annual fuel consumption by up to 50 per cent compared to traditional diesel machines.

Kalmar offers the widest range of cargo handling solutions and services to ports, terminals, distribution centres and to heavy industry.

Kalmar is the industry forerunner in terminal automation and in energy efficient container handling, with one in four container movements around the globe being handled by a Kalmar solution. Through its extensive product portfolio, global service network and ability to enable a seamless integration of different terminal processes, Kalmar improves the efficiency of every move. Kalmar is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2020 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 11,500 people.