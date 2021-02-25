2021 February 25 13:07

DNV GL joins smart maritime network to enhance industry cooperation on digitalization

DNV GL, the world’s leading classification society, has joined the smart maritime network, an initiative dedicated to supporting collaboration and standardization in the development of it systems for the shipping sector. Bjørn-Johan Vartdal, head of DNV GL’s maritime incubator, and Magnus Lande, head of APAC for Veracity by DNV GL, will also join the Smart Maritime Council.

DNV GL has been committed to using its position as an independent third party to build trust in data quality and confidence in secure sharing of data. At the same time, DNV GL has been working to take advantage of the opportunities created by digitalization to offer new services and ways of working that enhance the customer experience, improve quality and are more efficient.

The goal of the Smart Maritime Network (SMN) is to provide a platform to promote the benefits of enhanced integration and data sharing among stakeholders within the maritime and transport logistics sectors, informing and educating the industry on technological developments and innovations while providing wider opportunities for relationship building and knowledge sharing.

ABOUT DNV GL – MARITIME

DNV GL is the world’s leading classification society and a recognized advisor for the maritime industry.