2021 February 22 12:24

APM Terminals Algeciras reaches all employees with a safety campaign

New animated video campaign allows APM Terminals Algeciras to increase safety awareness among all terminal workers in a creative and engaging way.



In the port logistics environment, awareness of safety protocols and practices plays a crucial role and safe operations are key for business continuity. Conscious of how important it is to maximise this awareness among all staff performing work at APM Terminals Algeciras, the company has launched a creative campaign to effectively reach all personnel at the terminal, regardless of their form of employment, type of job or access to corporate information channels.



All in for safety



“All of us coming to work at APM Terminals Algeciras have a shared responsibility for making – and keeping – this facility a safe place to work every single day. This is regardless of whether we are employed directly or indirectly, or whether we perform our tasks on permanent or temporary basis”, shares Jesús Cáceres, Chief Operations Officer at APM Terminals Algeciras.



Due to the nature of different types of jobs at the terminal, not all employees may have constant or direct access to most common corporate communication channels, such as intranet, which are used to share news and relevant updates. Limited time available to spend on corporate announcements in a fast-paced work environment is also an important factor. That is why the terminal has opted for short and engaging animated videos, that can be easily shared via WhatsApp and other popular communication channels, maximising their reach and delivering the message in a fun and visually appealing way.



Already used in several previous campaigns with encouraging results, the video format allows safety messages to truly go viral. Short animated clips will be released on bi-weekly basis directly to all terminal workers’ mobile phones and are also available on APM Terminals Algeciras’ YouTube channel.



