2021 February 17 14:32

COVID-19 pandemic had no impact on cargo transportation in Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWW

The COVID-19 pandemic had no impact on the scope of cargo transportation or on cargo flows in the Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s inland water ways, Sergey Gaidayev, head of the Azov-Don Basin Administration, told IAA PortNews. Nevertheless, it considerably affected transportation of passengers by inland water transport due to the restrictions, he said adding that the ban on passenger transportation by inland water ways was in force from the beginning of the navigation season till July.



