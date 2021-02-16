  The version for the print
    GTT obtains two AiP from Bureau Veritas

    GTT has obtained two Approvals in Principle (AiP) from Bureau Veritas, a world leader in testing, inspection and certification, according to the company's release.

    The first Approval is related to the « NH3 Ready » classification of Mark III membrane tanks. This AiP recognizes that the Mark III system, without any major design changes, is suitable for the subsequent containment of ammonia in LNG as fuel applications.

    Over the course of the AIP study, a compatibility assessment with ammonia has been carried out for the primary barrier of Mark III technology and a test campaign has been performed to determine the level of reinforcement of the containment system to take into account the higher density of ammonia compared to LNG.

    The second Approval obtained from Bureau Veritas relates to the higher design pressure of “1 barg” in LNG as fuel applications, such as large container vessels. Thanks to an already existing alternative design of membrane tanks with specific dome reinforcement, this Approval gives ship-owners more flexibility in all their operations.

    These Approvals demonstrate GTT's ability to offer ship-owners a flexible and future-proof solution enabling them to secure their investment with regard to changes in the supply chain and environmental regulation.

