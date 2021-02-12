2021 February 12 16:16

Throughput of port Primorsk in January 2021 fell by 26% Y-o-Y

Handling of crude oil and oil products is going down

In January 2021, the port of Primorsk handled 4,432,200 tonnes of cargo, down 26%, year-on-year. According to the port authority, crude oil handling decreased by 33%, year-on-year, to 2,899,700 tonnes.

In the reporting period, handling of oil products fell by 11% to 1,532,500 tonnes.

In 2020, the port of Primorsk handled 49,301,500 tonnes of cargo, down 19%, year-on-year.

Port Primorsk is Russia’s largest oil port in the Baltic Sea. It is the final stage of the Baltic Pipeline System (BPS). The port is located in the Leningrad Region, on the eastern coast of the Bjyerkezund Strait (Gulf of Finland of the Baltic Sea).