2021 February 12 12:56

Bunker prices are flat at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)

The difference with bunker prices at the port of Rotterdam is $33 on the average

According to IAA PortNews, average bunker indications at the port of St. Petersburg as of 12 February 2021 are as follows:

Average price of IFO-380 HS - $323 pmt (flat versus the Tuesday level; $35 less than in Rotterdam).

Average price of MGO - $465 pmt (up $5 versus the previous period; $35 less than in Rotterdam).

Average price of ULSFO - $458 pmt (up $7 versus the previous period; $37 less than in Rotterdam).

Average VLSFO 0,5% - $427 pmt (flat versus the previous period; $28 less than in Rotterdam).

The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.

IAA PortNews’ analytical product “Price Bulletin” offers detailed indications of bunker fuels in the ports of Russia.