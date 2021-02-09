2021 February 9 14:25

ABS awards world’s first notation recognizing Infectious Disease Mitigation to Tasik Subsea’s Southern Star

Tasik Subsea’s Diving Support Vessel Southern Star has become the first ever to be awarded an ABS Infectious Disease Mitigation notation, according to the ABS's release.

The ABS-classed vessel has met the requirements outlined in the ABS Guide for Mitigation of Infectious Disease Transmission On Board Marine and Offshore Assets, which was developed from a range of independent governmental and commercial guidance, including the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and published in November 2020.

The IDM-A (Infectious Disease Mitigation-Arrangements) notation is offered to vessels that meet the arrangement requirements addressing the configuration of spaces which can be used for the isolation and segregation of crew, passengers and onshore visitors, as well as the ventilation and interior surfaces of certain accommodation or working spaces.



In December of last year, ABS awarded Samsung Heavy Industries Approval in Principle for crew accommodation and ventilation systems on a crude oil tanker, a container carrier and an LNG carrier, designed to mitigate the spread of infectious diseases such as COVID-19.



